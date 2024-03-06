Janata College Recruitment 2024- Assistant Librarian (Temporary) Vacancy, Job Opening

Janata College released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Librarian (Temporary) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Janata College job vacancy 2024.

Janata College Recruitment 2024

Janata College has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Librarian (Temporary) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Janata College Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Librarian (Temporary)

Posts: 01

Location: Kokrajhar, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 09-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Librarian (Temporary) Job Vacancy at Janata College Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Librarian (Temporary) at Janata College, the candidate should have done as per rules and regulations of Janata College.

How to Apply for Janata College Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/UCx6zu8doyXMA6Yk9

About Janata College

Janata College established in the year 1977, is a renowned educational institution located in Kokrajhar, Assam. It provides a wide range of Degree programs, including 9 UG and 1 PG options. These programs are delivered to students in Full Time and Part Time mode, and are taught by experienced faculty members. Students at the institute can choose from various courses such as M.A., B.A.. These courses cover fields like Humanities & Social Sciences, Teaching & Education. The faculty at the Janata College, are experts in English. The institute aims to provide quality education at an affordable fee, making it accessible to aspiring candidates with a seat count of 1545. Students have the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and skills in their chosen areas of interest.