Jobs in Kokrajhar: Reality Public School Recruitment 2024 – NTT – Montessori Vacancy, Job Openings

Reality Public School Kokrajhar released the latest job notification for the recruitment of NTT – Montessori Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Reality Public School Kokrajhar job vacancy 2024.
Reality Public School Kokrajhar has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of NTT – Montessori Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about Reality Public School Recruitment
Post Name: NTT – Montessori
Posts: Various
Location: Kokrajhar- Assam
Salary: RS.18400/- to RS. 23200/- (negotiable for deserving candidate)
Last Date: 15/03/2024
Age: 20-45 years
Application Fees: N/A
Diploma in NTT/TTC, B.A/B.Sc and minimum 3 years teaching experience in the relevant subject according to their post.
Interested and eligible candidates may send their updated CV with cover letter highlighting their past experience to hrrealitypsk@gmail.com
Disclaimer: Provided by the Reality Public School, Kokrajhar.
The Reality Public School believes in making education tangible and wholesome. The MISSION of the School therefore is to enhance knowledge as well as skill.