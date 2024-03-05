Jobs in Kokrajhar: Reality Public School Recruitment 2024 – PRT/ TGT/ PGT Vacancy, Job Openings

Reality Public School Kokrajhar released the latest job notification for the recruitment of PRT/ TGT/ PGT Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Reality Public School Kokrajhar job vacancy 2024.
Reality Public School Kokrajhar has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PRT/ TGT/ PGT Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about Reality Public School Recruitment
Post Name: PRT/ TGT/ PGT
Posts: Various
Location: Kokrajhar- Assam
Salary: RS. 37500/- (negotiable for deserving candidate)
Last Date: 15/03/2024
Age: 20-45 years
Application Fees: N/A
B.A with B.Ed/M.A with B.Ed and minimum 3 years teaching experience in the relevant subject according to their post.
Interested and eligible candidates may send their updated CV with cover letter highlighting their past experience to hrrealitypsk@gmail.com.
Disclaimer: Provided by Reality Public School, Kokrajhar.
The Reality Public School believes in making education tangible and wholesome. The MISSION of the School therefore is to enhance knowledge as well as skills.