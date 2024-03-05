Jobs in Kokrajhar: Reality Public School Recruitment 2024 – PRT/ TGT/ PGT Vacancy, Job Openings

Reality Public School Kokrajhar released the latest job notification for the recruitment of PRT/ TGT/ PGT Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Reality Public School Kokrajhar job vacancy 2024.

Kokrajhar Reality Public School Recruitment 2024

Reality Public School Kokrajhar has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PRT/ TGT/ PGT Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Reality Public School Recruitment 2024

Details about Reality Public School Recruitment

Post Name: PRT/ TGT/ PGT

Posts: Various

Location: Kokrajhar- Assam

Salary: RS. 37500/- (negotiable for deserving candidate)

Last Date: 15/03/2024

Age: 20-45 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for PRT/ TGT/ PGT Job Vacancy at Kokrajhar Reality Public School Recruitment 2024

B.A with B.Ed/M.A with B.Ed and minimum 3 years teaching experience in the relevant subject according to their post.

How to Apply for Kokrajhar Reality Public School Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates may send their updated CV with cover letter highlighting their past experience to hrrealitypsk@gmail.com.

Disclaimer: Provided by Reality Public School, Kokrajhar.

About Reality Public School, Kokrajhar

The Reality Public School believes in making education tangible and wholesome. The MISSION of the School therefore is to enhance knowledge as well as skills.