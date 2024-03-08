Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2024- Project Associate (PA-I) Vacancy, Job Opening

Assam University released latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Associate (PA-I) Job Vacancy in Silchar. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Assam University job 2024.

Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2024

Assam University published latest job notification for the posts of Project Associate (PA-I) vacancies, Post Details, Salary Scale Given below:-

Post Name: Project Associate (PA-I)

Job Location: Silchar, Assam

No.of Posts: 01

Salary: Rs. 25,000.00 - 31,000.00 + 8% HRA

Last Date: 14-03-2024

Age: 35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Associate (PA-I) Job Vacancy at Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2024

Candidates should hold a Master’s Degree in Life Sciences/ Microbiology/ Botany/ Zoology/ Biotechnology/ Environmental Sciences/ Bioscience & Bioengineering/ Virology.

How to Apply for Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2024

Candidates may submit their application along with complete updated CV also (enclosed with latest digital photograph) at sayak.das@aus.ac.in or by post to Dr. Sayak Das (PI), Assistant Professor, Department of Life Science & Bioinformatics, Assam University, Silchar — 788011

Disclaimer: Provided by Assam University, Silchar

About Assam University

Assam University is a collegiate central public university located at Silchar, Assam, India. It was founded in the year 1994 by the provisions of an act enacted by the Parliament of India. The Governor of Assam is the Chief Rector and the President of India is acting as the Visitor of the University. The Chancellor is the ceremonial head of the university while the executive powers rest with the Vice-chancellor. The University has sixteen schools which offer Humanities, Languages, Environmental Sciences, Information Sciences, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Social Sciences, Law, Technology and Management Studies. There are 42 departments under these sixteen schools. The five districts under the jurisdiction of Assam University have 73 undergraduate colleges as on 31 March 2020. Assam University is an institutional signatory to the Global Universities Network for Innovation (GUNI), Barcelona and United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) for its commitment to educational social responsibilities.