NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) job vacancy 2024.

National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024)

National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024

Details about NIT Silchar Recruitment

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Silchar – Assam

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- p.m. Suitable accommodation will also be provided subject to availability.

Last Date: 18/03/2024

Age: 28 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Junior Research Fellow Job Vacancy at NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar), the candidate should have completed M.Sc. in Chemistry/ Physics/ M. Tech in Chemical engineering altogether with at least 55 % marks and passing of NET-LS/GATE test.

How to Apply for NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024

Applicants are requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application form (given below) along with C.V. and also soft copy of all supporting documents to Dr. Samuel Lalthazuala Rokhum, PI through email rokhum@che.nits.ac.in with the subject line: “Application for the post of JRF under the project 01/3099/23/EMR-II. ”

Last date for submission of applications is on or before 18-03-2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar)

About NIT Silchar

National Institute Of Technology Silchar (NIT Silchar or NITS) is one of the 31 NITs of India and was established in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Silchar. In 2002, it was upgraded to the status of National Institute of Technology and was declared as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007.