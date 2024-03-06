NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) job vacancy 2024.
National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about NIT Silchar Recruitment
Post Name: Junior Research Fellow
Posts: 01
Location: Silchar – Assam
Salary: Rs. 31,000/- p.m. Suitable accommodation will also be provided subject to availability.
Last Date: 18/03/2024
Age: 28 years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar), the candidate should have completed M.Sc. in Chemistry/ Physics/ M. Tech in Chemical engineering altogether with at least 55 % marks and passing of NET-LS/GATE test.
Applicants are requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application form (given below) along with C.V. and also soft copy of all supporting documents to Dr. Samuel Lalthazuala Rokhum, PI through email rokhum@che.nits.ac.in with the subject line: “Application for the post of JRF under the project 01/3099/23/EMR-II. ”
Last date for submission of applications is on or before 18-03-2024
Disclaimer: Provided by the National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar)
National Institute Of Technology Silchar (NIT Silchar or NITS) is one of the 31 NITs of India and was established in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Silchar. In 2002, it was upgraded to the status of National Institute of Technology and was declared as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007.