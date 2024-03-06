NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024- Project Associate-II Vacancy, Job Opening

National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Associate-II vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) job vacancy 2024.

Post Name: Project Associate-II

Posts: 01

Location: Silchar – Assam

Salary: Rs.28000/- Per Month

Last Date: 18/03/2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Project Associate-II Job Vacancy at NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Project Associate-II at National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar), the candidate should have completed B.E or B.Tech, M.E or M.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024

Applicants are requested to send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, ranjay@ei.nits.ac.in and dsgurjar@ece.nits.ac.in on or before 18-Mar-2024 along with all required documents.

About NIT Silchar

National Institute Of Technology Silchar (NIT Silchar or NITS) is one of the 31 NITs of India and was established in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Silchar. In 2002, it was upgraded to the status of National Institute of Technology and was declared as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007.