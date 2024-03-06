NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024- Project Associate-II Vacancy, Job Opening

National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Associate-II vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) job vacancy 2024.
National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Associate-II Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about NIT Silchar Recruitment
Post Name: Project Associate-II
Posts: 01
Location: Silchar – Assam
Salary: Rs.28000/- Per Month
Last Date: 18/03/2024
Age: 35 years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Project Associate-II at National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar), the candidate should have completed B.E or B.Tech, M.E or M.Tech from any of the recognized boards or Universities.
Applicants are requested to send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, ranjay@ei.nits.ac.in and dsgurjar@ece.nits.ac.in on or before 18-Mar-2024 along with all required documents.
Disclaimer: Provided by the National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar)
National Institute Of Technology Silchar (NIT Silchar or NITS) is one of the 31 NITs of India and was established in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Silchar. In 2002, it was upgraded to the status of National Institute of Technology and was declared as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007.