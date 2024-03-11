LGBRIMH Recruitment 2024 – Publication Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Publication Assistant Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health job vacancy 2024.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH Recruitment 2024)

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Publication Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

LGBRIMH Recruitment 2024

Details about LGBRIMH Recruitment

Post Name: Publication Assistant

Posts: 1

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 10/04/2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: Rs. 100/-

Educational Qualification for Publication Assistant Job Vacancy at LGBRIMH Recruitment 2024

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with at least 3 years experience in proof reading of technical literature/science journals in a reputed publishing house.

Proficiency in English language.

Knowledge of production aspects of science publication.

Diploma in Journalism/Printing.

How to Apply for LGBRIMH Recruitment 2024

Eligible candidates can send their application to the Deputy Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001 latest by 10th April 2024.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health.

About Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health

Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (লোকপ্ৰিয় গোপীনাথ বৰদলৈ আঞ্চলিক মানসিক স্বাস্থ্য প্ৰতিষ্ঠান) is one of the oldest mental health care institutes in India established in the year 1876. It is located in Tezpur in Sonitpur district of Assam. The Institute is spread over 81 acres of land.