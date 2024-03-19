Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Director (Computer Centre) Vacancy, Job Openings

Tezpur University released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of Director (Computer Centre) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2024.

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Director (Computer Centre) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Tezpur University Recruitment

Post Name: Director (Computer Centre)

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 30-04-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Director (Computer Centre) job vacancy at Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Master’s degree in Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology (M.Tech.) / Electronics & Communication Engineering / Computer Application (MCA) having first class or equivalent grade

AND

B) Minimum of ten (10) years of experience in teaching / research / industry or relevant field

Candidates having (i) Ph.D. degree and / or (ii) experience in system administration will be preferred.

How to apply for Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their Bio-data / CV along with self-attested copies of all relevant documents to the Registrar, Tezpur University, P.O. – Napaam, Dist. – Sonitpur, PIN-784028, Assam.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Tezpur University.

About Tezpur University

Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.