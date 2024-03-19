Tezpur University Recruitment 2024 - Director (Computer Centre) Vacancy, Job Openings

Tezpur University released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of Director (Computer Centre) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2024.
Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Director (Computer Centre) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about Tezpur University Recruitment
Post Name: Director (Computer Centre)
Posts: 01
Location: Tezpur- Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 30-04-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Master’s degree in Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology (M.Tech.) / Electronics & Communication Engineering / Computer Application (MCA) having first class or equivalent grade
AND
B) Minimum of ten (10) years of experience in teaching / research / industry or relevant field
Candidates having (i) Ph.D. degree and / or (ii) experience in system administration will be preferred.
Candidates may send their Bio-data / CV along with self-attested copies of all relevant documents to the Registrar, Tezpur University, P.O. – Napaam, Dist. – Sonitpur, PIN-784028, Assam.
Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.