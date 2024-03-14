Tezpur University Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy, Job Opening

Tezpur University released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Tezpur University job vacancy 2024.

Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Tezpur University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Tezpur University Recruitment

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees thirty-one thousand) only plus 8% HRA as admissible per month for the 1st and 2nd year and Rs. 35,000/- (Rupees thirty-five thousand) only plus 8% HRA as admissible per month for the 3rd year as SRF as per rules

Last Date: 27-03-2024

Age: 28 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Junior Research Fellow job vacancies at Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow at Tezpur University, the candidate should have completed first class Masters’ degree in Chemistry from a recognized University with UGC-CSIR NET/GATE or other equivalent examinations.

How to apply for Tezpur University Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) altogether along with scanned copies of testimonials and a detailed CV.

The applications must be send altogether through email at kusum@tezu.ernet.in

The subject of the email should be given as “Application for JRF”

Last date for submission of applications is March 27, 2024

Candidates may appear before the interview board that is to be held in ONLINE MODE whose details will be communicated later.

The selected candidate must produce all original and self-attested photocopies of testimonials, a recent signed CV on the date of joining.

Original documents of the candidates will be verified by the Principal Investigator.

About Tezpur University

Tezpur University was established, by an Act of Parliament, in 1994. The then prime minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao, chaired the opening of the university. Initially, the university operated from the premises of the Darrang College, in Tezpur.