Kendriya Vidyalaya Maligaon Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Kendriya Vidyalaya Noonmati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Basketball Coach, Doctor, Nurse, Art & Craft Instructor, Counsellor, Special Educator, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the KVS, Maligaon job vacancy 2024.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Maligaon Job Notification 2024

Kendriya Vidyalaya Maligaon has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Basketball Coach, Doctor, Nurse, Art & Craft Instructor, Counsellor, Special Educator, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Maligaon Job Openings

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Job Requirement Details

Post Name: PGT, TGT, PRT, Basketball Coach, Doctor, Nurse, Art & Craft Instructor, Counsellor, Special Educator, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor

Posts: Not Specified

Location: Noonmati-Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 12/02/2024

Age: No Age Limit

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Kendriya Vidyalaya Maligaon Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor at Kendriya Vidyalaya Maligaon, Candidate should have completed as per the post requirements

PGT: Post-Graduation with 50 % in concerned subject + B.Ed. or equivalent degree

TGT:Graduation with 50 % in concerned subject + CTET/ B.Ed. or equivalent degree

PRT:Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks + CTET/ B.Ed. or equivalent degree

Basketball Coach: Bachelor degree in Physical Education or equivalent, with expertise in Basketball/ B.P.Ed./ B.P.E/ N.I.S/ class 12 with Senior National participation in Basketball/Open Nationals in Basketball.

Yoga Coach: Graduation in any subject from Recognized University with one year Training in Yoga from Recognized Institution.

Doctor: Minimum MBBS, Registered with MCI/State Medical Council

Nurse: Diploma holder in Nursing (Recognized by the Government)

Art & Craft Instructor: Five years recognized diploma in Drawing and Painting/Sculpture/Graphic Art or Equivalent recognized degree. Working Knowledge in Hindi & English.

Counsellor: BA/B.Sc. (Psychology) with certificate of Diploma in counseling

Special Educator: Graduate with B.Ed. (special education).

B.Ed. (General) with one year diploma in special education. B.Ed. (General) with two-year diploma in special education. B.Ed. (General) with Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education (PGPD). B.Ed. Special Education and Post Graduate Professional Certificate in Special Education (PGPC). PG Diploma in Special Education (Mental Retardation) PG Diploma in Special Education (Multiple Disabilities: Physical and Neurological). PG Diploma in Special Education (Locomotors Impairment and Cerebral Palsy). Secondary Level Teacher Training Course in Visual Impairment. Senior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf. BA/ B.Ed. in Visual Impairment. Any other equivalent qualification approved by RCI

Computer Instructor: B.E./B.Tech. (Computer Science)/B.C.A./M.C.A./M.Sc. (Computer Science)/M.Sc.(Electronic with Computer Science component)/M.Sc.(IT)/B.Sc.(Computer Science) Or, Bachelor’s /Master degree in any Science subject/Mathematics from recognized University with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized University/Institute.Or, Post-graduate degree in any subject with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized University/’O’ level from DOEACC Or, Post-graduate degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ level

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Maligaon Job Openings:

Candidates may appear for the interview with bio-data, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Disclaimer: Provided by the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Maligaon .

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS): The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. As of July 2022, it has a total of 1,248 schools in India, and three abroad in Moscow, Tehran and Kathmandu. It is one of the world's largest chains of schools and also the largest chain of schools in India is controlled by 25 Regional Offices and 05 ZIETs (Zonal Institute of Education and Training) under KVS (HQ).