Kendriya Vidyalaya Noonmati Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Kendriya Vidyalaya Noonmati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Noonmati Job Openings

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Job Requirement Details

Post Name: PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor

Posts: Not Specified

Location: Noonmati-Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 12/02/2024

Age: No Age Limit

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Kendriya Vidyalaya Noonmati Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor at Kendriya Vidyalaya Noonmati, Candidate should have completed as per the post requirements

PGT: Post-Graduation with 50 % in concerned subject + B.Ed. or equivalent degree

TGT:Graduation with 50 % in concerned subject + CTET/ B.Ed. or equivalent degree

PRT:Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks + CTET/ B.Ed. or equivalent degree

Yoga Coach: Diploma in Yoga or BPEd with specialization in Yoga

Computer Instructor: B.E./B.Tech. (Computer Science)/B.C.A./M.C.A./M.Sc. (Computer Science)/M.Sc.(Electronic with Computer Science component)/M.Sc.(IT)/B.Sc.(Computer Science), Or Bachelor’s /Master degree in any Science subject/Mathematics from recognized University with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized University/Institute. Or, Post-graduate degree in any subject with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized University/’O’ level from DOEACC Or, Post-graduate degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ level from DOEACC

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Noonmati Job Openings:

Candidates may appear for the interview with their applications, CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Disclaimer: Provided by the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Noonmati .

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS): The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. As of July 2022, it has a total of 1,248 schools in India, and three abroad in Moscow, Tehran and Kathmandu. It is one of the world's largest chains of schools and also the largest chain of schools in India is controlled by 25 Regional Offices and 05 ZIETs (Zonal Institute of Education and Training) under KVS (HQ).