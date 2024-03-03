KKHSOU Assam Recruitment 2024 – Regional Director Vacancy, Job Openings

KKHSOU has released its official notification inviting candidates for the post of Regional Director vacancy 2024.

KKHSOU Assam Recruitment 2024

The KKHSOU has currently released its official notification for job openings for the post of Regional Director. Interested and Eligible candidates are requested to go through the details to know more about its necessary requirements and eligibility criteria for this post.

About the KKHSOU Job: Requirement details

Post Name: Regional Director

No. of post: 2

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs. 35,000/- per month consolidated

Age limit: Not exceeding 62 years as on 1st January 2024

Application last date: 06/03/2024

Qualification for Regional Director Vacancy:

Retired College or University Teacher altogether

Candidates should also have a minimum of 3 years of total work experience in Study Centre of any Open Universities

How to apply for KKHSOU Assam Job openings:



Interested and candidates who are eligible may appear for walk-in-interview to be held on 06.03.2024 from 10.30 AM at the University City Campus of KKHSOU at Khanapara, Guwahati.

Selection Procedure for Regional Director job vacancy:

Selection will be based on interview

Disclaimer: Provided by Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University, Assam.

About Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University: The Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU) was set up under the provision of the KKHSOU Act 2005 enacted by the Govt of Assam.

