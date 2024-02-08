Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU) Recruitment 2024- Guest Faculty, Technical Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Guest Faculty, Technical Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU) job vacancy 2024.
Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU) Recruitment Notification 2024
Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Guest Faculty ,Technical Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU) job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Guest Faculty, Technical Officer
Posts: 06
Location: Nalbari, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 16-02-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Guest Faculty, Technical Officer at Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU), the candidate should have completed
Guest Faculty: Master’s degree in relevant disciplines altogether.
Technical Officer: Minimum Diploma in Civil Engineering altogether
Interested and eligible candidates are requested to attend with all testimonials both original and also Xerox copy at the time of attending the walk in interview
Disclaimer: Provided by the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU)
About Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU): The Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University stands for imparting education leading to graduate and post graduate degrees and research degrees altogether viz. M.Phil. and PhD in Sanskrit and research degrees only in Ancient Studies . At the same time, with the provision of the Act, the university was altogether supposed to introduce academic programmes in Humanities, Social Sciences as well as other disciplines as per societal requirements.