Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU) Recruitment 2024- Guest Faculty, Technical Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Guest Faculty, Technical Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU) job vacancy 2024.

Post Name: Guest Faculty, Technical Officer

Posts: 06

Location: Nalbari, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 16-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Guest Faculty: Master’s degree in relevant disciplines altogether.

Technical Officer: Minimum Diploma in Civil Engineering altogether

Interested and eligible candidates are requested to attend with all testimonials both original and also Xerox copy at the time of attending the walk in interview

About Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KVBSASU): The Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University stands for imparting education leading to graduate and post graduate degrees and research degrees altogether viz. M.Phil. and PhD in Sanskrit and research degrees only in Ancient Studies . At the same time, with the provision of the Act, the university was altogether supposed to introduce academic programmes in Humanities, Social Sciences as well as other disciplines as per societal requirements.