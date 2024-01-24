Lakhimpur Girls’ College Recruitment 2024- Assistant Professor in Physics Vacancy, Job Opening

Lakhimpur Girls’ College has released the latest job notification for the Assistant Professor in Physics vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Lakhimpur Girls’ College 2024 job vacancy.

Lakhimpur Girls’ College Recruitment 2024

Lakhimpur Girls’ College has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in Physics. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Lakhimpur Girls’ College job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Physics

Posts: 01

Location: Lakhimpur, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 07/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: Rs. 1,500.00/-

Educational Qualification for Lakhimpur Girls’ College Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Assistant Professor in Physics at Lakhimpur Girls’ College, candidate should have completed as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022

How to apply for Lakhimpur Girls’ College Job Vacancy

Candidates may submit their applications in prescribed proforma issued by DHE Assam along with complete Bio-data with phone number, self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1,500.00 (Rupees One thousand rive hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College payable at Punjab National Bank, North Lakhimpur.

The applications must reach the Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College, P.O.- Khelmati, North Lakhimpur, Assam, PIN-787031 within 7th February 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Lakhimpur Girls’ College

About Lakhimpur Girls’ College: Lakhimpur Girls' College, established in 1972, is a women's general degree college situated in Lakhimpur, Assam. This college is affiliated with the Dibrugarh University. This college offers bachelor's degree courses in arts and science.