LCB College Recruitment 2024-Junior Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Lalit Chandra Bharali College released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Lalit Chandra Bharali College job vacancy 2024.
Lalit Chandra Bharali College has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Lalit Chandra Bharali College job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Junior Assistant
Posts: 01
Location: Guwahati- Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 12-02-2024
Age: 40 Years Max.
Application Fees: Rs. 500/-
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Assistant at LCB, the candidate should have any Graduates with Computer Diploma/Certificate of minimum 6 months duration altogether.
Candidates may send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part-IX) standard form (mentioning Phone No. & e-mail) along with relevant documents and proof of payment of application fees altogether to Principal, LCB College, Maligaon, Guwahati-781011, Assam
About Lalit Chandra Bharali College: Lalit Chandra Bharali College, established in 1971, is a general degree undergraduate, coeducational college situated at Maligaon in Guwahati, Assam. This college is affiliated with the Gauhati University