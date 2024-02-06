LCB College Recruitment 2024-Junior Assistant Vacancy, Job Opening

Lalit Chandra Bharali College released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Lalit Chandra Bharali College job vacancy 2024.

Lalit Chandra Bharali College Recruitment Notification 2024

Lalit Chandra Bharali College has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Assistant Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Lalit Chandra Bharali College job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Assistant

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 12-02-2024

Age: 40 Years Max.

Application Fees: Rs. 500/-

Educational Qualification for Lalit Chandra Bharali College Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Assistant at LCB, the candidate should have any Graduates with Computer Diploma/Certificate of minimum 6 months duration altogether.

How to Apply for Lalit Chandra Bharali College Job Openings:

Candidates may send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part-IX) standard form (mentioning Phone No. & e-mail) along with relevant documents and proof of payment of application fees altogether to Principal, LCB College, Maligaon, Guwahati-781011, Assam

Disclaimer: Provided by the Lalit Chandra Bharali College

About Lalit Chandra Bharali College: Lalit Chandra Bharali College, established in 1971, is a general degree undergraduate, coeducational college situated at Maligaon in Guwahati, Assam. This college is affiliated with the Gauhati University