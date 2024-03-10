LGBRIMH Recruitment 2024 – Publication Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Publication Officer Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health job vacancy 2024.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health Job Notification 2024

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Publication Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Publication Officer

Posts: 1

Location: Tezpur- Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 10/04/2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: Rs. 100/-

Educational Qualification for Publication Officer Vacancy:

PG Diploma in Journalism OR Master’s Degree in Mass Communication & Journalism from a recognized University/Institution.

3 years working experience in the field of Medical & Scientific journals.

How to Apply for Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health Job Openings:

Eligible candidates can send their application to the Deputy Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001 latest by 10th April 2024

About Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health: Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (লোকপ্ৰিয় গোপীনাথ বৰদলৈ আঞ্চলিক মানসিক স্বাস্থ্য প্ৰতিষ্ঠান) is one of the oldest mental health care institutes in India established in the year 1876. It is located in Tezpur in Sonitpur district of Assam. The Institute is spread over 81 acres of land.