Luit International Academy Recruitment 2024 - Art & Craft Vacancy, Job Opening

Luit International Academy has released the latest job notification for the Art & Craft vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Luit International Academy 2024 job vacancy.
Luit International Academy Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Art & Craft
Posts: 01
Location: Bokakhat - Assam
Salary: As per Norms
Last Date: 18/02/2024
Age: As Per Limit
Application Fees: N/A
Candidate should have done Higher Secondary/ Intermediate/ Senior Secondary Examination with minimum 4 years full time diploma in painting/fine arts from a recognized institute.
OR Graduate with Drawing and Painting/ Art/ Fine Art with minimum two years full time diploma from a recognized institute.
Interested candidates can drop their resume at school office OR Email at - liabokakhat@gmail.com
Disclaimer: Provided by Luit International Academy.
About Luit International Academy: Luit International academy is a dream project. It is a dream to give quality education, a school where children will be able to meet challenges of the global prospects.