Luit International Academy Recruitment 2024 - Art & Craft Vacancy, Job Opening

Luit International Academy has released the latest job notification for the Art & Craft vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Luit International Academy 2024 job vacancy.

Luit International Academy has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Art & Craft Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Art & Craft

Posts: 01

Location: Bokakhat - Assam

Salary: As per Norms

Last Date: 18/02/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Art & Craft Vacancy:

Candidate should have done Higher Secondary/ Intermediate/ Senior Secondary Examination with minimum 4 years full time diploma in painting/fine arts from a recognized institute.

OR Graduate with Drawing and Painting/ Art/ Fine Art with minimum two years full time diploma from a recognized institute.

How to apply for Luit International Academy Job Vacancy:

Interested candidates can drop their resume at school office OR Email at - liabokakhat@gmail.com

About Luit International Academy: Luit International academy is a dream project. It is a dream to give quality education, a school where children will be able to meet challenges of the global prospects.