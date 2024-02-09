Luit International Academy Recruitment 2024 - TGT Vacancy, Job Opening

Luit International Academy has released the latest job notification for the TGT vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Luit International Academy 2024 job vacancy.

Luit International Academy Recruitment 2024

Luit International Academy has released an employment notification for the recruitment of TGT Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Luit International Academy Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: TGT Chemistry

Posts: 04

Subjects: Physics, Chemistry , Biology, Mathematics

Location: Bokakhat - Assam

Salary: As per Norms

Last Date: 18/02/2024

Age: As Per Limit

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for TGT Vacancy:

Candidate should have done Graduation / Post Graduation with speciality in any of the given subjects .

Candidate having B.Ed / D.El.Ed.shall be preferred.

Candidate must have atleast 2 years experience in teaching.

How to apply for Luit International Academy Job Vacancy:

Interested candidates can drop their resume at school office OR Email at - liabokakhat@gmail.com

Disclaimer: Provided by Luit International Academy.

About Luit International Academy: Luit International academy is a dream project. It is a dream to give quality education, a school where children will be able to meet challenges of the global prospects.