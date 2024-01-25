Markazul Ma’arif Assam Recruitment 2024 - School Coordinator (Male) Vacancy, Job Openings

Markazul Ma’arif, Hojai has released the latest job notification for the School Coordinator (Male). Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Markazul Ma’arif 2024 job vacancy.

Markazul Ma’arif Job Recruitment 2024

Markazul Ma’arif, Hojai has released an employment notification for the recruitment of School Coordinator (Male). More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Markazul Ma’arif job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: School Coordinator (Male)

Posts: 01

Location: Hojai, Assam

Salary: 04 lakhs to 05 lakhs PA.

Last Date: 04/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Markazul Ma’arif Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of School Coordinator (Male) at Markazul Ma’arif, the candidate should have completed Post- Graduation in any stream + 5 years of teaching experience and 2 years of experience in respective field + Good communication skills in English and Assamese.

How to apply for Markazul Ma’arif Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates may apply here by sending their resume to hr@markazulmaarif.org.

Call the following numbers for further information (10:00 am to 6:00 pm):

+91-8876641099

+91-9954773079

Mention the post you are applying for in your CV.

Disclaimer: Provided by Markazul Ma’arif

About Markazul Ma’arif: Markazul Ma'arif is a Voluntary Social-welfare Non-Government Organisation in India. The organisation strives to work for the upliftment of economically and educationally backward segment of society. Since its inception Markazul Ma’arif has been uninterruptedly materializing various schemes and plans in different fields. Markaz has already carved a niche for itself in the heart of people with its wide network of activities throughout the country. plays an active role in relief and rehabilitation operation for victims of natural calamities. It caters to the need of the people irrespective of their caste, creed and religion by providing them with food, clothing and medicine. The organization is registered under Society Registration Act XXI of 1860 Regd. No. 187/83-84 (XXI of SR Act – 1860)