Mayang Anchalik College Recruitment 2024- Principal Vacancy, Job Opening

Mayang Anchalik College released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Principal vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Mayang Anchalik College job vacancy 2024.

Mayang Anchalik College Recruitment Notification 2024

Mayang Anchalik College has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Principal Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Mayang Anchalik College job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Principal

Posts: 01

Location: Morigaon- Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 04-02-2024

Age: 55 Years

Application Fees: Rs. 5000/-

Educational Qualification for Mayang Anchalik College Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Principal at Mayang Anchalik College, the candidate should have the following criteria:

A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade altogether in a point scale wherever grading system is followed by a recognized University.

A Ph.D. Degree in concerned/allied/relevant discipline(s) with evidence of published work.

Associate Professor / Professor with a total experience of Fifteen years Teaching/ Research/ Administration in University/College and other Institutions of Higher Educations altogether.

A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on performance-based appraisal in Appendix III required for direct recruitment of Principal in Colleges.

A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals.

A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II at Table 2 (UGC guideline dated 18.07.2018)

A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the Graduate and Master’s Degree levels for the SC/ ST/ Differently Abled candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures.

How to Apply for Mayang Anchalik College Job Openings:

Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma issued by DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and also all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards to the President, Governing Body, Mayang Anchalik College, Rajamayang, Morigaon, Assam, PIN-782411 within February 4, 2024

The applications must be accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 5000/- only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Mayang Anchalik College, Rajamayang, Morigaon payable at State Bank of India, Rajamayang Branch, IFSC : SBIN0009195

About Mayang Anchalik College: Mayang Anchalik College was established in August 1992 to offer higher education in the economically and educationally backward Mayang region of Morigaon district of Assam. At present the college is offering TDC courses in the Arts stream. The college is permanently affiliated to the University of Gauhati. The region of Mayang, previously known for mysticism, now has a growing urban population, just an hour’s drive from Guwahati. The college lies picturesquely between the mighty Brahmaputra in the north and the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in the south. Apart from the central library, each department has its own dedicated library. The college has instituted a student aid fund to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from weaker financial backgrounds. The institution has adopted a new educational policy and introduced the CBCS (Choice Based Credit System) which is designed to help students to further develop their studies and move on to the national and international level. The college has its own playground. The construction of an indoor Stadium is also completed.