Medical and Health Board, Assam Recruitment 2024 – Registrar, Demonstrator & Resident Physician Vacancy, Job Opening

Medical and Health Board, Assam has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Registrar, Demonstrator & Resident Physician Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Registrar, Demonstrator & Resident Physician

Posts: 526

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs.57,700/- – Rs.1,82,400/- PM (Academic level 10) plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.

Last Date: 23/02/2024

Age: 21-45 Years

Application Fees: UR: Rs 250/-

OBC/MOBC/SC/ST: Rs 150/-

BPL/PWD: Nil

Educational Qualification for Medical and Health Board, Assam Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Registrar, Demonstrator & Resident Physician at Medical and Health Board, Assam, the candidate should have completed Post Graduate qualification MD/ MS/ DNB in the concerned subject from an institute under any Indian University recognised by National Medical Commission (previously MCI) / National Board of Education (NBE) for the following Departments —

# Anaesthesiology, Dermatology, ENT, Emergency Medicine, FSM, Medicine, Microbiology, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, O&G, Pharmacology, Pathology, Psychiatry, Paediatrics, PM & R, Radiology, Radiation Oncology, Surgery, SPM (Community Medicine), TB & Chest (Pulmonary Medicine), Nuclear Medicine.

# A Post Graduate qualification MS (Anatomy) / M.Sc (Medical Anatomy) with Ph.D in Medical Anatomy for Anatomy Department.

# A Post Graduate qualification MD (Biochemistry) / M.Sc (Medical Biochemistry) with Ph.D in Medical Biochemistry for Biochemistry Department.

# A Post Graduate qualification MD (Physiology) / M.Sc (Medical Physiology) with Ph.D in Medical Physiology for Physiology Department.

How to apply for Medical and Health Board, Assam Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online for these vacancy by visiting at official recruitment portal of MHRB

About Medical and Health Recruitment Board, Assam: The National Health Mission (NHM) encompasses its two Sub-Missions, The National Health Mission (NHM) and The National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include Health System Strengthening, Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A), and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases.

The NHM envisages achievement of universal access to equitable, affordable & quality health care services that are accountable and responsive to people’s needs.