Meridian Kia Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Service Cashier Vacancy, Job Openings

Meridian Kia Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Service Cashier vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meridian Kia Guwahati job vacancy 2024.

Meridian Kia Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Meridian Kia Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Service Cashier Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Meridian Kia Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Details about Meridian Kia Guwahati Recruitment

Post Name: Service Cashier

Posts: 01

Location: Nagaon, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 03/03/2024

Age: 21-40 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Service Cashier Job Vacancy at Meridian Kia Guwahati Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Service Cashier at Meridian Kia Guwahati , candidate should have completed B.COM Pass (minimum 3 years exp in automobile field)

How to Apply for Meridian Kia Guwahati Recruitment 2024

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to may call: 8638901375 or mail their resume to hr.kia.meridian@gmail.com or hr@meridiankia.in .

Disclaimer: Provided by Meridian Kia Guwahati.

About Meridian Kia Guwahati

Meridian Motors an automobile dealership for Kia Motors India. Dealership location near Sarusajai Stadium, Nalapara, NH37, Guwahati.