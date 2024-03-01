Meridian Kia Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Warranty Manager Vacancy, Job Openings

Meridian Kia Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Warranty Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meridian Kia Guwahati job vacancy 2024.
Meridian Kia Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Warranty Manager Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about Meridian Kia Guwahati Recruitment
Post Name: Warranty Manager
Posts: 01
Location: Nagaon, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 03/03/2024
Age: 21-40 years
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Warranty Manager at Meridian Kia Guwahati , candidate should have completed Diploma/ B.E. in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering.
The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to may call: 8638901375 or mail their resume to hr.kia.meridian@gmail.com or hr@meridiankia.in .
Disclaimer: Provided by the Meridian Kia Guwahati.
Meridian Motors an automobile dealership for Kia Motors India. Dealership location near Sarusajai Stadium, Nalapara, NH37, Guwahati.