MSSV Recruitment 2024- Assistant Registrar (Finance) Vacancy, Job Opening

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Assistant Registrar (Finance) Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Post Name: Assistant Registrar (Finance)

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Salary: As per MSSV pay matrix

Last Date: 11-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: Rs. 2,000.00/-

Educational Qualification for Assistant Registrar (Finance) Job Opening at MSSV Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Registrar (Finance) at Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV), candidate should have completed Master’s degree in Commerce / B.Sc., B.A., B.Com. with CA Intermediate / MBA (Finance) with at least 55% marks or itsequivalent Grade in the CGPA/UGC point scale from a recognized University/ Institute.

How to apply for MSSV Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Registrar, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, H.B.Path, Kolongpar, Nagaon–782001

About Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV)

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva (1449-1568) was a multi-dimensional genius, who transformed and modernized Assamese society with his egalitarian ideology. He worked in diverse fields like religion, literature, music, dance, drama, architecture, social reconstruction, etc. He translated most part of the Bhagavata Mahapurana into Assamese language and was the first ever playwright in any Indian language other than Sanskrit. He wrote more than 26 (twenty six) scriptures mostly in Assamese language besides the Brajawali form and one in Sanskrit. In addition he had composed many lyrics/songs including the Borgeets. All these justify to call him SARVAGUNAKARA by his most loyal disciple Madhabadeva. His philosophy too was unique and different from other branches of Hindu philosophies. Above all he was a humanist. He welcomed every one irrespective of caste, creed, sex into his order. He was also a pioneer in adult education, mass communication, etc. He called upon the society to educate women and the downtrodden people.