Namrup College Assam Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Namrup College Assam Job Notification 2024

Namrup College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Namrup College Assam Job Openings



About Namrup College Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Professor in Economics

No. of Posts: 01

Age Limit: 38 years as on 01-01-2023 (Relaxation will be as per Govt. rule)

Salary: As Per Norms

Job Location: Namrup, Assam

Last date: 18/02/2024

Application Fee: Rs.1500/-



Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor Vacancy:

Graduation

Educational qualification and selection procedure will be followed as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/ 68 dated 24.01.2022 and AHE.429/2021/Pt./3 dated 01-02-2022

How to Apply for Namrup College Assam Job Openings:



To apply candidates may send their applications to Principal, Namrup College, P.O.- Parbatpur, Dibrugarh, Assam

Selection Procedure for Assistant Professor Job Vacancy:

The selection of the candidates will be based on the interview.

Disclaimer: Provided by Namrup College Assam.

About Namrup College Assam: Namrup College, established in 1973, is a general degree college situated at Parbatpur,Namrup in Dibrugarh district, Assam.