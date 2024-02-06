Namrup College Assam Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Namrup College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Namrup College job vacancy 2024.
Namrup College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Namrup College Assam Job Openings
About Namrup College Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Assistant Professor in Economics
No. of Posts: 01
Age Limit: 38 years as on 01-01-2023 (Relaxation will be as per Govt. rule)
Salary: As Per Norms
Job Location: Namrup, Assam
Last date: 18/02/2024
Application Fee: Rs.1500/-
Graduation
Educational qualification and selection procedure will be followed as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/ 68 dated 24.01.2022 and AHE.429/2021/Pt./3 dated 01-02-2022
How to Apply for Namrup College Assam Job Openings:
To apply candidates may send their applications to Principal, Namrup College, P.O.- Parbatpur, Dibrugarh, Assam
The selection of the candidates will be based on the interview.
Disclaimer: Provided by Namrup College Assam.
About Namrup College Assam: Namrup College, established in 1973, is a general degree college situated at Parbatpur,Namrup in Dibrugarh district, Assam.