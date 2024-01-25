National Automotive Board Recruitment 2024- Advisor(Legal), Assistant & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

National Automotive Board has released the latest job notification for the Advisor(Legal), Assistant & Other vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Automotive Board 2024 job vacancy.

National Automotive Board Recruitment 2024

National Automotive Board has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Advisor(Legal), Assistant & Other Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

National Automotive Board job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Advisor(Legal), Assistant & Other

Posts: 05

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 40000/- 80000/- per month

Last Date: 31-01-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for National Automotive Board Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of at National Automotive Board, candidate should have done as per post requirement.

Advisor(Legal): Any Graduate, Preferably MBA(HR)/LLB

Assistant (Procurement): B. Com or any Graduate

Assistant (Admin): Graduate, MBA/ PGDM/equivalent

Personal Assistant (Secretarial Work): Graduate , MBA/ PGDM/ equivalent

Accounts Assistant: B. Com or any Graduate

How to apply for National Automotive Board Job Vacancy

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.becil.com/ up to 31st January 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by National Automotive Board

About National Automotive Board: National Automotive Board (NAB), herein referred as Society, is an autonomous body incorporated as a Society under the Societies Registration Act 1860 under Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India. The society having the registered office at Udhyog Bhawan, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Head Office at Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana. Apart from this, there are four certification, testing and R&D centres under the society, which was earlier a part of NATRIP Project under the registered Society NATRIP Implementation Society (NATIS). Now, the extended tenure of NATIS has been completed on 31st March, 2021 and residual work of NATRIP has been taken over by National Automotive Board (NAB) w.e.f. 01.04.2021 vide letter dated 17th March, 2021 issued by Ministry of Heavy Industries. Since NATIS has been taken over by NAB, the consolidated books of accounts from the F Y 2021-22 shall prepared in Name of National Automotive Board.