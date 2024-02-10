National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) Recruitment 2024- Medical Officer Vacancy, Job Opening

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) has released the latest job notification for the Medical Officervacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) 2024 job vacancy.

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Medical Officer Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Post Name: Medical Officer

Posts: Various

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs.35000/- Per Month

Last Date: 17/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Medical Officer at National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam), the candidate should have completed MBBS from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to apply for National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) Job Vacancy

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed application form. The Applicant needs to send the application form along with relevant documents to Under Secretary (Seeds), Room No. 432, Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi-110001.

About National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam): The National Health Mission (NHM) encompasses its two Sub-Missions, The National Health Mission (NHM) and The National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include Health System Strengthening, Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A), and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases.