NCLT Guwahati Bench Recruitment 2024- Deputy Registrar (DR) Vacancy, Job Opening

National Company Law Tribunal is Recruiting has released the latest job notification for the Deputy Registrar (DR) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Company Law Tribunal 2024 job vacancy.

Post Name: Deputy Registrar (DR)

Posts: 4

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary: Rs. 60,000 per month

Last Date: 31.01.2024

Age: 28 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for National Company Law Tribunal Job Opening

To apply for the Post of Deputy Registrar (DR) at National Company Law Tribunal, Candidates should completed Degree in Law from a recognized university; or MBA (Full Time) from a recognized University/ Institute; or MBA (HR) from a recognized University/Institute altogether.

Minimum 5 (five) years’ experience in managerial capacity with proficiency in working in completely online system, preferably in Government and Government Undertaking. Preference will also be given to candidates having experience in working in Court/Tribunal.

Bachelor Degree in any discipline from a recognized University

Minimum 10 (ten) years’ experience in Law, Management, Public Affairs, Finance, etc, preferably in Government and Government Undertaking and having proficiency in working in completely online system. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in working in Court/Tribunal

How to apply for National Company Law Tribunal Job Vacancy:

Candidates who are willing to serve in the NCLT Benches may submit their applications online.

The link for making application is :

https://nicforms.nic.in/nicforms_designer/nic_form_selector.php?form_id=enRhYmxlNjVhMTBlM

2I4Zjg1MTIwMjQwMTEyMzA=

Disclaimer: Provided by National Company Law Tribunal.

About National Company Law Tribunal: The Central Government has constituted National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under section 408 of the Companies Act, 2013 (18 of 2013) w.e.f. 01st June 2016. In the first phase the Ministry of Corporate Affairs have set up eleven Benches, one Principal Bench at New Delhi and ten Benches at New Delhi, Ahmadabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gauhati, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. These Benches were headed by the President and 16 Judicial Members and 09 Technical Members at different locations.Subsequently more members have joined and Benches at Cuttack, Jaipur, Kochi ,Amravati, and Indore have been setup.