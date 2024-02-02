NEDFi Assam Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Designer Vacancy, Job Openings

North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Designer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NEDFi job vacancy 2024.

NEDFi Assam Job Recruitment 2024

North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi) is in search of eligible candidates for Assistant Designer vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NEDFi Assam Job Openings

Name of Post: Assistant Designer

No.of Vacancy: 01

Salary: Rs.25,000/- to Rs.40,000/-. The exact salary will be based altogether on the qualifications and experience of the candidate

Job Location: Guwahati, Assam

Last date: 15/02/2024

Official Website: nedfi.com

Qualification for Assistant Designer Vacancy:

Degree/Three years Diploma in Textile Designing/Technology/ or Handloom/Garment Technology from reputed recognized institute.

Experience: Atleast 1 year of work experience in case of Degree and 3 years for Diploma Holders in Handloom Product designing sector is essential.

Preferences will be given to experienced person in marketing sector.

How to apply for NEDFI Job Openings:

Candidates may email their CVs or resumes at advisory@nedfi.com

Selection process for NEDFI Job Vacancy:

Candidates will be selected based on interview

Disclaimer: Provided by the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi)

About NEDFi: North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) is a Public Limited Company registered under the Companies Act 1956 on 9th August, 1995. The shareholders of the Corporation are IDBI, SBI, LICI, SIDBI, ICICI, IFCI, SUUTI, GIC and its subsidiaries. NEDFi is notified as a Public Financial Institution under Section 4A of the Companies Act 1956 and was registered as an NBFC in 2002 with RBI. The management of NEDFi has been entrusted upon the Board of Directors comprising representatives from shareholder institutions, DoNER, State Governments and eminent persons from the NE Region and outside having wide experience in industry, economics, finance and management.