NERAMAC Recruitment 2024- Executive – Finance & Accounts Vacancy, Job Opening

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC Limited) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Executive – Finance & Accounts, Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Executive – Finance & Accounts

Posts: 01

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Rs.25000/- Per Month

Last Date: 28/01/2024

Age: 26 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC Limited) Job Vacancy:

To apply for the post of Executive – Finance & Accounts at North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC Limited), the candidate should have completed B.Com from any of the recognized boards or Universities.

How to Apply for North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC Limited) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates may send their application in the prescribed format to e-Mail ID, amhr@neramac.com on or before 28-Jan-2024 along with all required documents

Venue for Interview: NERAMAC Ltd., No.9, Rajabari Path Ganeshguri, Guwahati – 781005

About North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC Limited): Northeast India is well known for its Agri – Horti produces like Khasi Mandarin of Meghalaya, Kachai Lemon of Manipur and Queen Pineapple of Tripura etc., which received geographical indications. However, the revenue earned from agricultural sector by this part of the country is low as surplus products get wasted due to lack of initiative in processing, value addition and adequate marketing.