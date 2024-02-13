NF Railway, Assam Recruitment 2024 - PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Openings

Northeast Frontier Railway has released the latest job notification for the PGT, TGT & Other vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Northeast Frontier Railways 2024 job vacancy.

Northeast Frontier Railway Job Recruitment 2024

Northeast Frontier Railway has released an employment notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Northeast Frontier Railway Job Openings

About Northeast Frontier Railway Job Requirement Details

Post Name: PGT, TGT & Other

Posts: 69

Location: Rangiya, Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 10-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees:N/A

Educational Qualification for General Duty Medical Officer Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have done as per the post requirements

Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): Post Graduate in relevant subject with atleast 50% marks and BEd with competency to teach in English / Assamese medium

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Graduate in relevant subject with atleast 50% marks and BEd / Diploma with competency to teach in English / Assamese medium and passed in TET

Primary Teacher (PRT): Senior Secondary with atleast 50% marks and Diploma in Elementary Education with competency to teach in English / Assamese medium and passed in TET

Computer Teacher: MCA / BCA / MSc (Computer Science)/ BSc (Computer Science) /BTech (Computer Science) / PGDCA

Music Teacher: Senior Secondary with atleast 50% marks and Bachelor or Diploma in Instrumental Music with competency to teach in English / Assamese medium

Dance Teacher: Senior Secondary with atleast 50% marks and Bachelor or Diploma in Dance with competency to teach in English / Assamese medium

Yoga Teacher: Graduate in any discipline with degree / diploma in Yoga

How to apply for Northeast Frontier Railway Job Vacancy:

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Walk-in-interviews will be held from 1st March 2024 to 10th March 2024 from 9:30 AM onwards in Railway H.S. Schools of Lumding, Dimapur and Badarpur.

Disclaimer: Provided by Northeast Frontier Railway.

About Northeast Frontier Railway: It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam, and responsible for operation and expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states and some districts of eastern Bihar and northern West Bengal.