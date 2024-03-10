NHM Assam Recruitment 2024 - Analyst Vacancy, Job Openings in Assam

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) has released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the Analyst vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) 2024 job vacancy.

NHM Assam Recruitment 2024

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Analyst Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about NHM Assam Recruitment

Post Name: Analyst

Posts: 10

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 30000/- per month

Last Date: 15/03/2024

Age: 21 to 38 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Analyst Job Vacancy at NHM Assam Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed Graduate in Pharmacy/Post Graduate degree in Pharmaceutical Science altogether from a recognized University with 60% marks.

At least five years experience in testing of drugs also. Candidate having knowledge in GLP/ ICH/ ISO/ NABL guidelines will be given preferences.

Candidate should have hands on experience altogether in handling of HPLC, AAS, UV Spectroscopy, HPTLC etc.

How to apply for NHM Assam Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online through the website nhm.assam.gov.in

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam)

About National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam)

The National Health Mission (NHM) encompasses its two Sub-Missions, The National Health Mission (NHM) and The National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include Health System Strengthening, Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A), and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases.