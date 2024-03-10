NHM Assam Recruitment 2024 - Laboratory Attendant Vacancy, Job Openings in Assam

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) has released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the Laboratory Attendant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) 2024 job vacancy.
National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Laboratory Attendant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Details about NHM Assam Recruitment
Post Name: Laboratory Attendant
Posts: 05
Location: Assam
Salary: Rs. 18000/- per month
Last Date: 15/03/2024
Age: 21 to 38 years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidate should be altogether 12th pass with science.
Preference will also be given to such candidate having experiences in a testing laboratory
Candidates may apply online through the website nhm.assam.gov.in
Disclaimer: Provided by the National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam)
The National Health Mission (NHM) encompasses its two Sub-Missions, The National Health Mission (NHM) and The National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include Health System Strengthening, Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A), and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases.