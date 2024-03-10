NHM Assam Recruitment 2024 - Laboratory Attendant Vacancy, Job Openings in Assam

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) has released the latest jobs in Assam notification for the Laboratory Attendant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) 2024 job vacancy.

NHM Assam Recruitment 2024

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Laboratory Attendant Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Details about NHM Assam Recruitment

Post Name: Laboratory Attendant

Posts: 05

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 18000/- per month

Last Date: 15/03/2024

Age: 21 to 38 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Laboratory Attendant Job Vacancy at NHM Assam Recruitment 2024

Candidate should be altogether 12th pass with science.

Preference will also be given to such candidate having experiences in a testing laboratory

How to apply for NHM Assam Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online through the website nhm.assam.gov.in

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam)

About National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam)

The National Health Mission (NHM) encompasses its two Sub-Missions, The National Health Mission (NHM) and The National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include Health System Strengthening, Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A), and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases.