NHM Assam Recruitment 2024 - Specialist Vacancy, Job Openings in National Health Mission

National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) has released the latest job notification for the Specialist vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) 2024 job vacancy.

Details About : NHM Assam Recruitment 2024

Post Name: Specialist

Posts: 48

Location: Assam

Salary: Rs. 75,000/-Per Month

Last Date: 28-29/02/2024

Age: 65 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam) Job Vacancy:

To apply for the post of Specialist at National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam), the candidate should have completed MBBS Degree with Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in relevant field from a recognized Medical College and Registered with Assam Medical Council/ Medical Council of India.

How to apply for NHM Assam Recruitment 2024

Interested and eligible candidates can may appear in the walk-in interview to be held as per the schedule mentioned below.



NHM Assam Recruitment Interview Schedule Date:

# Medical Officer: 28.02.2024

# Specialist: 29.02.2024



Registration Time: 10:30 AM to 12:00 Noon



Venue: NHM Mission Directorate, Saikia Commercial Complex, Christian Basti, Guwahati-5.

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam)

About National Health Mission Assam (NHM Assam): The National Health Mission (NHM) encompasses its two Sub-Missions, The National Health Mission (NHM) and The National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). The main programmatic components include Health System Strengthening, Reproductive-Maternal- Neonatal-Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCH+A), and Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases.