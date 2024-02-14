NID Assam Recruitment 2024 - Medical Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

National Institute of Design Assam has released the latest job notification for the Medical Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Design Assam 2024 job vacancy.

NID Assam Job Recruitment 2024

National Institute of Design Assam has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Medical Officer Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

National Institute of Design Assam Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Medical Officer

Posts: 1

Location: Jorhat – Assam

Salary: Rs. 95,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Last Date: 04/03/2023

Age: 50 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Medical Officer Vacancy:



MBBS (with valid medical council registration) from recognized Institute/ College approved by the Medical Council of India/ State Medical Council altogether.



How to apply for National Institute of Design Assam Job Vacancy:



Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online at NID Assam official website: https://nidj.ac.in/

About National Institute of Design Assam: National Institute of Design, Assam or NID Jorhat is a design institute located in Jorhat, Assam. The foundation stone of the Jorhat NID was laid on February 19, 2011, by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The fund for the institute was allocated in February 2014.The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu inaugurated the institute at Rajabari on 22 February 2019 via video telecast. The institute offers four year courses in Textile, Apparel design, Communication design and Industrial design.