NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2024 - Asst. Manager (Admin/Finance) Vacancy, Job Openings

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Asst. Manager (Admin/Finance) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati job vacancy 2024.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a for Asst. Manager (Admin/Finance) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Post Name: Asst. Manager (Admin/Finance)

Posts: 1

Location: Guwahati- Assam

Salary: Rs. 35000/- per month

Last Date: 21/03/2024

Age: 30 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Asst. Manager (Admin/Finance) Job Vacancy at NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2024

B.Com/BBA with a minimum of 2 years’ experience in the relevant field or MBA (Finance)/M.Com. Degree.

Candidate should have knowledge of accounting software altogether like Tally, Teller Diamond, etc

How to apply for NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview to be held on 21st March 2024 from 10 AM onwards in Conference Hall, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Sila Katamur (Halugurisuk), Changsari, Dist: Kamrup, Guwahati, PIN: 781101, Assam, India

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati

About National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Guwahati

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) is the first national level institute in pharmaceutical sciences with a proclaimed objective of becoming a centre of excellence for advanced studies and research in pharmaceutical sciences. The Government of India has declared NIPER as an 'Institute of National Importance'. It is an autonomous body set up under the aegis of Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India. The Institute is conceived to provide leadership in pharmaceutical sciences and related areas not only within the country, but also to the countries in South East Asia, South Asia and Africa. NIPER is a member of Association of Indian Universities and Association of Commonwealth Universities.