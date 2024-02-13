NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024- Junior Research Fellow Vacancy, Job Opening

National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) job vacancy 2024.

National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) Recruitment Notification 2024

National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Posts: 01

Location: Silchar – Assam

Salary: Rs. 31,000/- p.m. (Revised salary of Rs.37,000/- subjected to the sanction of fund from DST-SERB). HRA @9% if the Institute Accommodation is not provided

Last Date: 27-Sep-2023

Age: 28 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for National Institute Of Technology, Silchar Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) at National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar), the candidate should have GATE qualified candidates with minimum M. Tech. in the field of Water Resources/ Hydrology/ Hydraulics Engineering with B.Tech. in Civil/ Equivalent Engineering from reputed institutes.

How to Apply for National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) Job Openings:

Applicants are requested to submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. accompanying photocopies of all documents to Dr. Susmita Ghosh, Department of Civil Engineering, NIT Silchar

Applicants are also requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. &all necessary documents to the P.I through email susmita@civil.nits.ac.in mentioning in the subject “Application for the post of JRF under the project SPG/2022/001241”

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar)

About National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar): National Institute Of Technology Silchar (NIT Silchar or NITS) is one of the 31 NITs of India and was established in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Silchar. In 2002, it was upgraded to the status of National Institute of Technology and was declared as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007.