NIT Silchar Recruitment 2024- Project Associate-I Vacancy, Job Opening

National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Project Associate-I vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) job vacancy 2024.

National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) Recruitment Notification 2024

National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Project Associate-I Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Project Associate-I

Posts: 01

Location: Silchar – Assam

Salary: INR. 25,000/- month (+ H.R.A as per institute norms)

Last Date: 26/02/2024

Age: 35 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for National Institute Of Technology, Silchar Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Project Associate-I at National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar), the candidate should have completed M. Tech./M.E. degree in ECE/CSE/EE/E&I, without GATE/NET)

How to Apply for National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar) Job Openings:

Applicants are requested to submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the PI accompanying photocopies of all relevant documents with self-attestation to the address: Dr. Tripti Goel, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, National Institute of Technology Silchar, Silchar–788010, Assam, India.

Candidate should write “Application for the post of PA-I under the project CRG/2022/006866”on the top of the envelope.

Applicants are also requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. & all

necessary documents to the PI through email (triptigoel@ece.nits.ac.in) with the subject as “Application for the post of PA-I under the project CRG/2022/006866”

About National Institute Of Technology, Silchar (NIT Silchar): National Institute Of Technology Silchar (NIT Silchar or NITS) is one of the 31 NITs of India and was established in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Silchar. In 2002, it was upgraded to the status of National Institute of Technology and was declared as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007.