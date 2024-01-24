NK Engineering Works Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Site Engineer (Electrical & Instrumentation) Vacancy, Job Opening

NK Engineering Works Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Site Engineer (Electrical & Instrumentation), vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NK Engineering Works Guwahati job vacancy 2024.
NK Engineering Works Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Site Engineer (Electrical & Instrumentation), Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Post Name: Site Engineer (Electrical & Instrumentation)
Posts: 04
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 28/01/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
To apply for the post of Site Engineer (Electrical & Instrumentation) at NK Engineering Works Guwahati, the candidate should have completed B.E./ B.Tech/ Diploma in Electrical and Instrumentation
Interested and eligible candidates may mail their CV’s to nkew@rediffmail.com and hradmin02@nkengg.com .
Address: M/S N. K. ENGINEERING WORKS, Bora Service, Ulubari, Guwahati.
Disclaimer: Provided by the NK Engineering Works Guwahati
About NK Engineering Works Guwahati: Service Provider of Electrical project, Erection and commissioning service