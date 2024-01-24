NK Engineering Works Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Site Engineer (Electrical & Instrumentation) Vacancy, Job Opening

NK Engineering Works Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Site Engineer (Electrical & Instrumentation), vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NK Engineering Works Guwahati job vacancy 2024.

NK Engineering Works Guwahati Recruitment 2024

NK Engineering Works Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Site Engineer (Electrical & Instrumentation), Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NK Engineering Works Guwahati job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Site Engineer (Electrical & Instrumentation)

Posts: 04

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 28/01/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for NK Engineering Works Guwahati Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Site Engineer (Electrical & Instrumentation) at NK Engineering Works Guwahati, the candidate should have completed B.E./ B.Tech/ Diploma in Electrical and Instrumentation

How to Apply for NK Engineering Works Guwahati Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates may mail their CV’s to nkew@rediffmail.com and hradmin02@nkengg.com .

Last Date: 28/01/2024.

Address: M/S N. K. ENGINEERING WORKS, Bora Service, Ulubari, Guwahati.

Disclaimer: Provided by the NK Engineering Works Guwahati

About NK Engineering Works Guwahati: Service Provider of Electrical project, Erection and commissioning service