NK Engineering Works Guwahati Recruitment 2024- Storekeeper Vacancy, Job Opening
NK Engineering Works Guwahati released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Storekeeper, vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NK Engineering Works Guwahati job vacancy 2024.
NK Engineering Works Guwahati has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Storekeeper, Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Post Name: Storekeeper
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: Not Mentioned
Last Date: 28/01/2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification for NK Engineering Works Guwahati Job Vacancy:
To apply for the post of Storekeeper at NK Engineering Works Guwahati, the candidate should have completed HS Pass and above.
How to Apply for NK Engineering Works Guwahati Job Openings:
Interested and eligible candidates may mail their CV’s to nkew@rediffmail.com and hradmin02@nkengg.com .
Address: M/S N. K. ENGINEERING WORKS, Bora Service, Ulubari, Guwahati.
About NK Engineering Works Guwahati: Service Provider of Electrical project, Erection and commissioning service