Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Recruitment 2024 - Accounts Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

NRL released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Accounts Officer. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the NRL job vacancy 2024.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited Recruitment 2024

Numaligarh Refinery Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Accounts Officer. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Accounts Officer

Posts: 01

Location: Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 03/02/2024

Age: 32 years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Accounts Officer at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) , the candidate should have completed Chartered Accountant/ Cost & Management Accountant, having Associate Membership of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/ Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

How to Apply for Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these vacancy by visiting at official online portal of NRL.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL)

About Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) : The Numaligarh Refinery, located at Morangi, Golaghat district, Assam in India, is a refinery which is a joint venture between Oil India which is under the ownership of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the government of India and Assam Oil, Ministry of Mineral and Petroleum, government of Assam. It opened in 1999.

As of 2014, it had a capacity of 3 million metric tonnes per year. In January 2019, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved plans to increase the refinery's capacity to 9 million metric tonnes per year.