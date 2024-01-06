Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024 – General Manager (Corporate Strategy) Vacancy, Job Openings

Oil India Limited has released the latest job notification for the General Manager vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Oil India Limited 2024 job vacancy.
Oil India Limited has released an employment notification for the recruitment of General Manager. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Oil India Limited Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: General Manager (Corporate Strategy)
Posts: 01
Location: Duliajan – Assam
Salary: Rs. 1,20,000 – 2,80,000/- Per Month
Last Date: 22/03/2024
Age: As Per Limit
Application Fees: N/A
Bachelor’s degree in engineering.
OR
Post-graduation in Geoscience.
AND
Having minimum 20 years post qualification experience altogether.
Candidates with a PHD / MBA degree from reputed institutes will also be preferred.
Candidates may send their duly filled-up/completed application form (scanned copy), in prescribed format provided hereinunder, to CGM (HR Acquisitions), HR Acquisitions Department, Oil India Limited, Field Head Quarters, Duliajan, Assam – 786602, at email id:
About Oil India Limited: Oil India Limited (OIL) is a central public sector undertaking engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil and production of liquid petroleum gas. The central public sector undertaking is a Maharatna, with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas overseeing its operations. Headquartered in Duliajan, Assam, the company has its offices in Duliajan, Noida, Guwahati and Jodhpur.