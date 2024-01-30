Prag News Recruitment Recruitment 2024 – Hindi News Anchor Vacancy, Job Opening

Prag News Recruitment released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Hindi News Anchor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Prag News Recruitment job vacancy 2024.

Prag News Recruitment Recruitment 2024

Prag News Recruitment has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Hindi News Anchor. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Prag News Recruitment job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Hindi News Anchor

Posts: 02

Location: Guwahati, Assam

Salary: As per industry norms

Last Date: 15/02/2024

Age: 27 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Prag News Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification

To apply for the post of Hindi News Anchor at Prag News, the candidate should have completed Must be MA in Journalism

Experience of minimum of 0-6 Years

Excellent communication skills

Must be fluent in Hindi.

Languages Skill: English, Hindi, and Assamese.

How to Apply for Prag News Job Openings:

Interested and eligible candidates can mail there CV @ pragnewscvs@gmail.com or drop CV at reception of Prag Tower, below Ulubari fly over, Guwahati-781007.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Prag News

About Prag News: M/s AM Television Private Limited is a Private Company incorporated on 21st day of June 2005 in Guwahati Assam with an object to own Television Channel for Telecasting of News, Info-Entertainment & other Programmes, Also to act as producer & Distributor of Misc. Television program. This media Company is one of the most prestigious and respected media house not only in Assam but in the entire North East. It has produced 23 films under its production house. The major films are Dwaar (2013), Shiyor (2014), Sarvagunakar Srimanta Sankardeva (2015), Doordarshan ,Eti Jantra (2016), Duronir Nirala Pojai (2017), Gangs Of North East (2017),Marksheet (2018), Xandhikhayan (2018), Leelar Pora Lailaloi (2018).