Prag News Recruitment Recruitment 2024 – Hindi News Anchor Vacancy, Job Opening

Prag News Recruitment released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Hindi News Anchor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Prag News Recruitment job vacancy 2024.
Prag News Recruitment has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Hindi News Anchor. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Post Name: Hindi News Anchor
Posts: 02
Location: Guwahati, Assam
Salary: As per industry norms
Last Date: 15/02/2024
Age: 27 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification
To apply for the post of Hindi News Anchor at Prag News, the candidate should have completed Must be MA in Journalism
Experience of minimum of 0-6 Years
Excellent communication skills
Must be fluent in Hindi.
Languages Skill: English, Hindi, and Assamese.
Interested and eligible candidates can mail there CV @ pragnewscvs@gmail.com or drop CV at reception of Prag Tower, below Ulubari fly over, Guwahati-781007.
About Prag News: M/s AM Television Private Limited is a Private Company incorporated on 21st day of June 2005 in Guwahati Assam with an object to own Television Channel for Telecasting of News, Info-Entertainment & other Programmes, Also to act as producer & Distributor of Misc. Television program. This media Company is one of the most prestigious and respected media house not only in Assam but in the entire North East. It has produced 23 films under its production house. The major films are Dwaar (2013), Shiyor (2014), Sarvagunakar Srimanta Sankardeva (2015), Doordarshan ,Eti Jantra (2016), Duronir Nirala Pojai (2017), Gangs Of North East (2017),Marksheet (2018), Xandhikhayan (2018), Leelar Pora Lailaloi (2018).