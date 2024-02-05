Pragmatic Academy Rangia Recruitment 2024 - Computer Operator Vacancy, Job Openings

Pragmatic Academy Rangia has released the latest job notification for the Computer Operator vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Pragmatic Academy Rangia 2024 job vacancy.
Pragmatic Academy Rangia has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Computer Operator Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Pragmatic Academy Rangia Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Computer Operator
Posts: 01
Location: Rangia- Assam
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 22/02/2024
Age: 40 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidate should have completed Degree from any discipline with computer certificate.
Hands-on experience in DTP (English/ Assamese) Software and hardware.
Interested and eligible candidates can send CV along with marksheets to the following email id
Disclaimer: Provided by Pragmatic Academy Rangia.
About Pragmatic Academy Rangia: Pragmatic Academy Sr. Secondary School in Rangia, Assam is a co-educational academy for Arts and Science established in 4th August 2003.