Pragmatic Academy Rangia Recruitment 2024 - Faculty Vacancy, Job Openings
Pragmatic Academy Rangia has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Faculty Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Faculty
Posts: 5
Subject: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History & Geography
Location: Rangia- Assam
Salary: As Per Norms
Last Date: 19/02/2024
Age: 40 Years
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification for Faculty Job Openings:
Candidate should have completed Master Degree from recognised Institution (regular). Experience in coaching is preferable (Physics, Chemistry and Biology).
How to apply for Pragmatic Academy Rangia Job Vacancy:
Interested and eligible candidates can send CV along with marksheets to the following email id
Disclaimer: Provided by Pragmatic Academy Rangia.
About Pragmatic Academy Rangia: Pragmatic Academy Sr. Secondary School in Rangia, Assam is a co-educational academy for Arts and Science established in 4th August 2003.