Pragmatic Academy Rangia Recruitment 2024 - Faculty Vacancy, Job Openings

Pragmatic Academy Rangia has released the latest job notification for the Faculty vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Pragmatic Academy Rangia 2024 job vacancy.

Pragmatic Academy Rangia Recruitment 2024

Pragmatic Academy Rangia has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Faculty Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Pragmatic Academy Rangia Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Faculty

Posts: 5

Subject: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History & Geography

Location: Rangia- Assam

Salary: As Per Norms

Last Date: 19/02/2024

Age: 40 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Faculty Job Openings:

Candidate should have completed Master Degree from recognised Institution (regular). Experience in coaching is preferable (Physics, Chemistry and Biology).

How to apply for Pragmatic Academy Rangia Job Vacancy:

Interested and eligible candidates can send CV along with marksheets to the following email id pragmaticacademy@yahoo.com

Disclaimer: Provided by Pragmatic Academy Rangia.

About Pragmatic Academy Rangia: Pragmatic Academy Sr. Secondary School in Rangia, Assam is a co-educational academy for Arts and Science established in 4th August 2003.