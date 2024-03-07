Pramathesh Barua College Recruitment 2024- Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Opening

Pramathesh Barua College released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Pramathesh Barua College job vacancy 2024.

Pramathesh Barua College Recruitment 2024

Pramathesh Barua College has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Details about Pramathesh Barua College Recruitment

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 03

Discipline wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Finance : 1

Accountancy : 1

Location: Dhubri-Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 20-03-2024

Age: As per prevailing rule of Assam Government.

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor Job Vacancy at Pramathesh Barua College Recruitment 2024

To apply for the post of Assistant Professor at Pramathesh Barua College, the candidate should have done as per Assam Govt. guidelines vide OM No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022.

How to Apply for Pramathesh Barua College Recruitment 2024

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format of DHE, Assam with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards.

The applications must be accompanied with a Demand Draft (non-refundable) of Rs. 1500/- (Fifteen hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Pramathesh Barua College, Gauripur payable at SBI A/C No. 36913656674, IFSC: SBIN0007416, Gauripur Branch.

The applications must reach the Principal, P.B. College, Gauripur, Dist.- Dhubri, Assam-783331 within March 20, 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by Pramathesh Barua College.

About Pramathesh Barua College

Pramathesh Barua College is situated in Dhubri in Assam state of India. Established in 1964, and it is affiliated to Dibrugarh University. PBC, Dhubri offers 2 courses across 2 streams namely Arts, Commerce & Banking and across 2 degrees like B.Com, BA.Hostel facility is not available for its students. Additional campus facilities such as Auditorium, Boys Hostel, Canteen, Computer Lab, Cultural zone, Mess, Theatre, Library, Medical Facilities, Cls. Room are also there.