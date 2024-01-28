Primary Healthtech Guwahati Recruitment 2024 – Patent and Publication Specialist Vacancy, Job Openings

Primary Healthtech, Guwahati has released the latest job notification for the Patent and Publication Specialist vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Primary Healthtech, Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.

Primary Healthtech, Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Primary Healthtech, Guwahati has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Patent and Publication Specialist Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Primary Healthtech, Guwahati job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Patent and Publication Specialist

Posts: 2

Location: Guwahati – Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 31/01/2024

Age: 21-35 Years

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Patent and Publication Specialist Job Opening:

PhD in any Science background or relevant experience

Proficiency in manuscript preparation tools and citation management software.

Familiarity with various scientific publication platforms and their submission systems.

Effective collaboration skills with researchers and cross-functional teams.

Knowledge of ethical considerations in scientific research and publication

How to apply for Primary Healthtech, Guwahati Job Vacancy:

Candidates may apply online by sending their CV’s to career@mobilabs.in.

About Primary Healthtech: Primary Healthtech Pvt Ltd. is a National Startup Award Winning Company with a vision to develop next generation healthcare diagnostics, at IIT Guwahati. The company has received various accolades, grants, funding and working in collaboration with, AIIMS Delhi, ICMR, GMCH, GNRC, IITK, MeitY, DBT, DST.



