Primary Healthtech Guwahati Recruitment 2024 – Patent and Publication Specialist Vacancy, Job Openings

Primary Healthtech, Guwahati has released the latest job notification for the Patent and Publication Specialist vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Primary Healthtech, Guwahati 2024 job vacancy.
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Patent and Publication Specialist
Posts: 2
Location: Guwahati – Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 31/01/2024
Age: 21-35 Years
Application Fees: N/A
PhD in any Science background or relevant experience
Proficiency in manuscript preparation tools and citation management software.
Familiarity with various scientific publication platforms and their submission systems.
Effective collaboration skills with researchers and cross-functional teams.
Knowledge of ethical considerations in scientific research and publication
Candidates may apply online by sending their CV’s to career@mobilabs.in.
Disclaimer: Provided by Primary Healthtech, Guwahati.
About Primary Healthtech: Primary Healthtech Pvt Ltd. is a National Startup Award Winning Company with a vision to develop next generation healthcare diagnostics, at IIT Guwahati. The company has received various accolades, grants, funding and working in collaboration with, AIIMS Delhi, ICMR, GMCH, GNRC, IITK, MeitY, DBT, DST.