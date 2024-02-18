Pub Kamrup College Assam Recruitment 2024 - Assistant Professor Vacancy, Job Openings

Pub Kamrup College released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Assistant Professor vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Pub Kamrup College job vacancy 2024.



Pub Kamrup College Recruitment Notification 2024

Pub Kamrup College has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Assistant Professor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Pub Kamrup College Assam Job Openings

About Job: Requirement Details

Post Name: Assistant Professor

Posts: 02

Subject-wise vacancy: # Botany: 1 [RP: 11, OBC/ MOBC]

# Chemistry: 1 [RP: 14, UR]

Location: Kamrup, Assam

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 01/03/2024

Age: 38 years

Application Fees: Rs. 1,500/-

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor Vacancy:

Graduation

Educational Qualification and the Selection Procedure will be as per Govt, office memorandum No AHE 239) 2021/68 dated 24.01.2022.

The candidates must have Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) and must know local language and should be from the State of Assam.

How to Apply for Pub Kamrup College Job Openings:

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to send their applications to Principal, Pub Kamrup College, Baihata Chariali, Kamrup Assam, PIN- 781381.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Pub Kamrup College

About Pub Kamrup College: Pub Kamrup College, established in 1972, is a general degree college situated at Baihata Chariali in Kamrup district, Assam. This college is affiliated with the Gauhati University. The college fraternity as well as the locality at large is thankful to the concern doyens for their able guidance and leadership in the act of initiation of the college. Started with Arts stream, there are a total of 59 regular teachers being engaged in all the three faculties- Arts, Science and Vocational Course, and in a few professional courses in the college at a present.