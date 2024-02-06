QCI Recruitment 2024- Deputy Director Vacancy, Job Opening

Quality Council of India has released the latest job notification for the Deputy Director vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Quality Council of India 2024 job vacancy.
Quality Council of India has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Deputy Director Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:
Quality Council of India job Openings
About Job Requirement Details
Post Name: Deputy Director
Posts: 13
Location: Assam
Salary: As per norms
Last Date: 21-02-2024
Age: Not Mentioned
Application Fees: N/A
Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Deputy Director at Quality Council of India, candidate should have completed As per rules and regulations altogether of Quality Council of India.
Candidates are requested to apply online in the link , available on QCI website.
Disclaimer: Provided by Quality Council of India
About Quality Council of India: The Quality Council of India (QCI) is a premier autonomous organization in India that was set up in 1997. It operates under the guidance of the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB), the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), and the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET).