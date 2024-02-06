QCI Recruitment 2024- Deputy Director Vacancy, Job Opening

Quality Council of India has released the latest job notification for the Deputy Director vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Quality Council of India 2024 job vacancy.

Quality Council of India Recruitment 2024

Quality Council of India has released an employment notification for the recruitment of Deputy Director Vacancy. More details about the recruitment are provided below:

Quality Council of India job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Deputy Director

Posts: 13

Location: Assam

Salary: As per norms

Last Date: 21-02-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Quality Council of India Job Opening

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Deputy Director at Quality Council of India, candidate should have completed As per rules and regulations altogether of Quality Council of India.

How to apply for Quality Council of India Job Vacancy

Candidates are requested to apply online in the link https://qcin.org/careers , available on QCI website.

Disclaimer: Provided by Quality Council of India

About Quality Council of India: The Quality Council of India (QCI) is a premier autonomous organization in India that was set up in 1997. It operates under the guidance of the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB), the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), and the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET).