RFRI Jorhat Recruitment 2024 – Project Assistant Vacancy, Job Openings

Rain Forest Research Institute released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Project Assistant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the RFRI job vacancy 2023.
Rain Forest Research Institute Job Openings
About Job: Requirement Details
Post Name: Project Assistant
Posts: 11
Location: Jorhat – Assam
Salary: Rs.17,000 to Rs.47,000 per month
Last Date: 13/02/2024
Age: 25 years
Application Fees: N/A
Candidates who have completed B.A/B.Sc/Bachelor’s Degree/Master’s Degree/Ph.D
Interested and eligible candidates may appear for walk-in-interview at ICFRE-RERI, Jorhat
12 & 13-02-2024 from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.
About Rain Forest Research Institute: The Centre advanced steadily in terms of infrastructure and established itself as a nucleus for research on forestry and ecology related issues of the region